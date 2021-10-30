UFC 267 Results: Islam Makhachev stops Dan Hooker in Round 1 (Video)

A key lightweight bout between perennial division contenders Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker takes place on today’s UFC 267 main card.

Makhachev (20-1 MMA) will enter the contest on an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission win over Thiago Moises in July.

As for Dan Hooker (21-10 MMA), ‘The Hangman‘ most recently competed five weeks ago at UFC 266, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for Hooker, who had previously suffered setbacks to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler respectively.

Round one of this lightweight bout begins and Dan Hooker lands a low kick, and then another. Makhachev with a left, but eats a jab. Hooker with a low kick and Islam Makhachev counters with a hook into an instant double leg to put ‘The Hangman’ on his back in half guard. Makhachev working hard to isolate Hooker’s arm. Looking for the Kimura. Steps over, wrenches Hooker’s arm up and there’s the verbal tap. Wow!

Official UFC 267 Result: Islam Makhachev def. Dan Hooker via submission in Round 1

Who would you like to see Makhachev fight next following his submission victory over Hooker today in Abu Dhabi? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!