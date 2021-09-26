UFC 266 Results: Alex Volkanovski defeats Brian Ortega (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 266 event is headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring current champ Alex Volkanovski taking on challenger Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski (22-1 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 251 in July of 2020, where he scored his second straight victory over Max Holloway, this time by split-decision. The Australian has gone a perfect 9-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2016.

As for Brian Ortega (15-1 MMA), ‘T-City’ last competed in October of 2020, where he picked up a dominant unanimous decision victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. That win was preceded by a TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231.

Round one of the UFC 266 main event begins and Alex Volkanovski swings and misses with a low kick. Brian Ortega does the same with a two-punch combination. The champ goes low with a pair of kicks. ‘T-City’ responds with one of his own. He leaps in with a left but the Aussie avoids. Volkanovski lands a jab. Ortega does the same. ‘The Great’ lands a nice right hand over the top. Brian Ortega with a low kick but Alex Volkanovski counters beautifully with a right hand. That appears to stun the challenger who is now cut above his eye. Another right hand lands for the champ. He follows that up with a low kick. Both fighters connect with jabs. Volkanovski appears to be cut now as well. He lands a front kick to the body of Brian Ortega. One minute remains in the opening round. Alex Volkanovski lands a kick to the body. He slips an Ortega jab and lands a counter right. He attempts to load up on another but misses. ‘T-City’ lands a good jab that backs up Volkanovski. Both men with good shots to close out the round.

Round two of the UFC 266 main event begins and Brian Ortega lands a good combination. He follows that up with a nice leg kick. Alex Volkanovski replies with a kick to the body. He lands a right hand behind it and begins to press forward. The champ lands another good right hand. Ortega counters with one of his own. The featherweight standouts trade low kicks. Both men are wearing some serious damage on their faces. Alex is beginning to unload punches in bunches now. He cracks Ortega with a low kick. He lands a left hook and then a straight right. Brian Ortega fires back with low kicks. 45 seconds remain in the round. Volkanovski with another flurry that sends ‘T-City’ backward. Ortega replies with a body kick. The champ lands a final jab before the horn sounds to end round two.

End of round two and the HEAT IS ON. 🔥 #UFC266 pic.twitter.com/g81baWSI7o — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 26, 2021

Round three of the UFC 266 main event begins and Alex Volkanovski gets things started with a low kick. He lands another but Ortega counters with a left hook. Both men with kicks to the body now. Alex Volkanovski lands a right hand. The featherweights exchange low kicks. ‘The Great’ continues to walk down the challenger. Brian Ortega lands a nice counter punch followed by a low kick. Volkanovski swings and misses with a big combination attempt. Another combo from the Aussie and this time he lands a clean left. Ortega leaps in but Alex cracks him with a right. Ortega lands a big punch and the champ is down. Ortega locks in a choke. It is tight. Volkanovski escapes and takes top position. Big ground and pound from Alex Volkanovski now. Brian Ortega locks in a triangle choke. Somehow the champ escapes and then continues to unload ground and pound. Huge shots to close out round three. Herb Dean steps in but as the horn sounds.

HE ESCAPED AGAIN 😳@alexvolkanovski is fending off submissions left and right! #UFC266 pic.twitter.com/dI2ftTmr3d — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 26, 2021

Round four of the UFC 266 headliner begins and Alex Volkanovski appears to be on the verge of a finish here. He lands a big low kick and then a combination. Brian Ortega shoots in and attempts to get a takedown. He looks to lock up a guillotine choke. Volkanovski escapes once again and is now on top and raining down punishment. Huge shots now from the champion. Herb Dean is taking a close look. The horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 266 main event begins and Alex Volkanovski is back to battering Brian Ortega on his feet. The challenger has cuts and bruises all over his face. Still, ‘T-City’ is remains on his feet and is now starting to land some punches. Ortega with a big right hand. The champ has definitely slowed down here. He lands a low kick. Ortega connects with another big right hand. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 266 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)

