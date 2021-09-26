Pros react after Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Lauren Murphy at UFC 266

Tonight’s UFC 266 event was co-headlined by a women’s flyweight title fight featuring Valentina Shevchenko taking on challenger Lauren Murphy.

Shevchenko (22-3 MMA) entered the contest sporting a perfect 7-0 record since returning to flyweight. That impressive streak including five-straight title defenses. In her most previous effort at UFC 261, ‘The Bullet’ scored a dominant TKO victory over Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Lauren Murphy (15-5 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 266 co-headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak. ‘Lucky’ had most previously competed at June’s UFC 263 event, where she scored a split-decision victory over Joanne Calderwood.

Tonight’s UFC 266 co-main event proved to be another absolute masterclass from Valentina Shevchenko. The reigning flyweight queen was seemingly able to land strikes at will against her opponent Lauren Murphy, this while battering her when on the ground. In round four Shevchenko put the fight to rest for good after dropping Murphy and then landing a plethora of ground and pound.

Official UFC 266 Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Lauren Murphy via TKO in Round 4

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Shevchenko vs Murphy’ below:

Here comes the female MMA 🐐 ! @BulletValentina love watching her fight. True martial artist! #ufc266 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 26, 2021

I like Valentina but will be pulling for Lauren on this one. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) September 26, 2021

Damn Valentina is such a beast! — Funky (@Benaskren) September 26, 2021

Damn! She’s a fast as a…bullet 😃 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 26, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Valentina Shevchenko defeating Lauren Murphy:

Dude Valentina is just a beast but Murphy somehow ATE those last shots before hitting the mat #UFC266 #AndStill — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) September 26, 2021

Shevchenko is soo technically sound.

Her timing and footwork is ridiculous #UFC266 — Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) September 26, 2021

