Pros react after Alex Volkanovski defeats Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Chris Taylor
Alex Volkanovski, Brian Ortega, UFC 266
Alex Volkanovski and Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Tonight’s UFC 266 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on challenger Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) was competing for the first time since UFC 251 in July of 2020, where he had scored his second straight victory over Max Holloway. The Australian had gone a perfect 9-0 since joining the UFC ranks ahead of tonight’s affair.

As for Brian Ortega (15-2 MMA), ‘T-City’ was returning to action for the first time since October of 2020, where he had picked up a dominant unanimous decision victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. That win was of course preceded by a TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231.

Alexander Volkanovski, Brian Ortega
Tonight’s UFC 266 main event proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. Alex Volkanovski was able to get the better of Brian Ortega in rounds one and two. However, in round three, ‘T-City’ stormed back and nearly finished the fight with a pair of submission attempts. ‘The Great’ would ultimately escape both of Ortega’s choke hold threats and went on to score a dominant decision victory.

Official UFC 266 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)

