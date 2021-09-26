Pros react after Alex Volkanovski defeats Brian Ortega at UFC 266

Tonight’s UFC 266 event was headlined by a men’s featherweight title fight featuring Alex Volkanovski taking on challenger Brian Ortega.

Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) was competing for the first time since UFC 251 in July of 2020, where he had scored his second straight victory over Max Holloway. The Australian had gone a perfect 9-0 since joining the UFC ranks ahead of tonight’s affair.

As for Brian Ortega (15-2 MMA), ‘T-City’ was returning to action for the first time since October of 2020, where he had picked up a dominant unanimous decision victory over ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung. That win was of course preceded by a TKO loss to Max Holloway at UFC 231.

Tonight’s UFC 266 main event proved to be a thrilling five-round affair. Alex Volkanovski was able to get the better of Brian Ortega in rounds one and two. However, in round three, ‘T-City’ stormed back and nearly finished the fight with a pair of submission attempts. ‘The Great’ would ultimately escape both of Ortega’s choke hold threats and went on to score a dominant decision victory.

Official UFC 266 Result: Alex Volkanovski def. Brian Ortega by unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-44)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Volkanovski vs Ortega’ below:

I’d kick this volovski head off like it was a rugby ball I was kicking. 5’4! And full of muscle! Hahahahaha little fart he is. Not even a little fart. A shart haahahahaj jackass . — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 26, 2021

1-0 Volk … he seems to have the speed advantage #UFC266 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 26, 2021

Main event is fire 🔥 I’m here 🥷🏻 #UFC266 — GIGA CHIKADZE (@giga_chikadze) September 26, 2021

one of the greatest rounds I’ve ever witnessed #UFC266 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 26, 2021

Man! That was an impressive recovery for @alexvolkanovski — Randa Markos (@randamma) September 26, 2021

😳 — Josh Emmett (@JoshEmmettUFC) September 26, 2021

Oiiiii volkanovski is the baddest MF out there #UFC266 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 26, 2021

I’m losing my mind! Modern day Gladiators. #UFC266 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 26, 2021

Post-fight reactions to Alex Volkanovski defeating Brian Ortega:

Great performance by the champ @alexvolkanovski — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 26, 2021

That was madness #UFC266 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) September 26, 2021

That was a great fight!!!! #UFC266 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 26, 2021

He might not be leaving with the belt but Ortega showed a champions heart tonight. Congratulations to both guys on a great fight! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2021

What a fight !! Congrats to the terminator @alexvolkanovski 🥇 👑 #UFC266 what a performance!!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 26, 2021

Not a bad fight. Congrats shartsy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 26, 2021

What a fight! Display of heart and skill!! Congrats @alexvolkanovski — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) September 26, 2021

