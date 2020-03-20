Top fighters you should follow on Instagram

Amid the Coronavirus epidemic and MMA events being cancelled left right and centre, many fight fans are stuck at home twiddling their thumbs.

Not to fear, BJPenn.com have come to rescue you from your boredom slumber. We have curated the top fighter Instagram accounts you need to follow. Now, you can stay up to date with all the fight action, even when there are no fights!

Darren Till

“The Gorilla” doesn’t take life too seriously, and his Instagram is exactly the same. Whether Till is leaking Instagram DMs from crazy fans or joking about his ongoing Visa issues, the middleweight’s Instagram page is pure comedy gold.

“Suga” Sean O’Malley

If your common interests involve weed-smoking, gaming and MMA, then Sean O’Malley is the fighter for you. His hilarious social media posts and irrefutable talent makes “Suga” a legend, both in and out of the Octagon. Watch his weird and wonderful interpretation of a Tony Ferguson workout below.

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis is arguably the OG of hilarious Instagram memes and videos. His account is full of random clips that will at a minimum, make you smile, or leave you in absolute hysterics. If you want to stay up to date with the best Coronavirus or politically incorrect memes, then Derrick “TheBeastUFC” is your man.

Josh Thomson

Bellator analyst and former fighter, Josh Thomson’s Instagram is a fountain of useful information. He often posts clips of his Podcast show, Weighing In with John McCarthy and is your go-to-guy for Bellator updates. He also throws in the odd funny video or meme to brighten your day, so make sure to give him a follow.

Amanda Nunes

Despite being the most intimidating female fighter to grace the Octagon, Amanda Nunes’ Instagram is nothing but positive vibes. The two-division champion is always smiling and uses the platform to share personal life updates. Recently, she announced that she is expecting her first child with fellow MMA fighter, Nina Ansaroff. Follow “The Lioness” and her journey into parenthood on Instagram today.

Mike Bisping

The former UFC middleweight champion has no-filter, and his Instagram page is no exception. “The Count,” tells it how it is and isn’t afraid to give fans a taste of his sarcastic British humour. He also posts some comedy gems, and snippets from his podcast, Believe, You, Me.

Daniel Cormier

The former two-division champion and UFC commentator offers one of the most varied Instagram pages. He shares many aspects of his life, from American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), hanging out with Khabib Nurmagomedov, to his life outside of MMA.

“DC” also uploads many supportive posts to his family and wrestling students. The all-around good guy will warm your heart and make you feel less guilty about procrastinating on Instagram.

Angela Lee

The “Unstoppable” atomweight champion of ONE Championship, Angela Lee radiates positive vibes. She posts whimsical photos which will make you want to book a new holiday or catch some vitamin D on a Hawaii beach. If you want a positive pick-me-up and to check out the coolest pet dog, then look no further.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is an undeniable MMA legend, however, his Instagram proves that the Irishman is much more than just a striking superstar. “The Notorious” is constantly updating his Instagram story with new content on his other ventures, Proper No 12 Whiskey and menswear August McGregor. The man of many talents also uploads golden nuggets. He will hint at fight matchups, critique fights, post-never-before-seen images and share photos of his adorable family.

Michael “Venom” Page

Michael “Venom” Page is Bellator’s answer to Derrick Lewis. The welterweight’s showmanship extends into his Instagram feed as he often posts hilarious videos on both his Instagram feed and story. He also posts updates of his travels, which will give you major holiday envy.