VIDEO | Sean O’Malley recreates hilarious Tony Ferguson workout video

“Sugar” Sean O’Malley has taken inspiration from Tony Ferguson in a hilarious new workout video.

This week, Ferguson posted an unusual workout online. The lightweight showcased his insane flexibility whilst flipping and grappling with a workout box, all accomplished in just a pair of jeans and a t-shirt:

The bantamweight standout, Sean O’Malley, traded in jeans for workout sweats, but his recent workout video was just as unusual. Watch his comedic take on a Tony Ferguson workout, achieved with the help of a tennis ball, punch bag and a joint:

It’s hard to tell what’s more impressive: Sean O’Malley’s insane balance or ability to hold a joint in his mouth for the entire workout.

“Sugar” returned to the Octagon for the first time in two years at UFC 248. O’Malley had been out of action over a tainted supplement debacle with USADA. Originally he tested positive for trace amounts of Ostarine in October 2018 which forced him to withdraw from his scheduled UFC 229 fight against Quinonez. He received a six-month suspension, which was eventually attributed to a contaminated supplement.

Unfortunately, the hardship didn’t end there for Sean O’Malley. In May 2019, he tested positive for Ostarine again. He was forced to withdraw from his scheduled UFC 239 fight against Marlon “Chito” Vera.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) concluded that the positive test result came from the same previous ingestion of Ostarine. As a result, they decided not to suspend him, but The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) did issue a temporary suspension.

As a result, his final return to MMA was in March 2020. He accomplished a swift TKO victory in the first round against Jose Alberto Quinonez on the prelim card.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson has also been out of action for a while. He last fought in June 2019 when he beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by TKO (doctor’s stoppage.) He is scheduled to fight the lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 in April 2020. That is, on the condition that he enters the Octagon jeans, t-shirt and Coronavirus free.

Stay tuned on BJPENN.com for the latest MMA news.