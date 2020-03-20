PHOTO | Joanna Jedrzejczyk provides update two weeks after war with Weili Zhang

UFC women’s strawweight contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk provided an update on her face two weeks after her war with Weili Zhang.

Jedrzejczyk suffered a nasty hematoma and other damage to her face during the fight with Zhang at UFC 248, which she ended up losing via split decision. Despite losing the decision, Jedrzejczyk regained the respect of fans and fighters after a tough stretch in the last few years. She may have lost the decision, but her stock went way up.

A week after the fight with Zhang, Jedrzejczyk posted a video to her Instagram where she showed off the heavy bruises still on her face. A week later and Jedrzejczyk is starting to heal up nicely. Check out a photo of her face in her latest Instagram update below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B99XPU_gaX2/

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: Still fighting with jet lag so I woke up at noon But did a nice cardio run – 7km, two online interviews and I’m ready to do my studies online. Keep on busy during quarantine. Be safe guys! Love ya all. Thank u for the support. Talk to ya soon. How are ya feeling?

Jedrzejczyk could very well be next in line to fight Zhang again should the UFC opt to do a rematch. She came far closer to beating Zhang than anyone else has in the champion’s career, and considering how much fans enjoyed watching this fight, a rematch could very well be next in line, especially since the Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade fight at UFC 249 could be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, look for Jedrzejczyk to be like the rest of us and just rest and recover while we wait and see how the world emerges from the coronavirus outbreak. When it’s over, look for Jedrzejczyk to make another run for the belt.

Would you like to see the UFC run it back between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang?