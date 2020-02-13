Darren Till urges Donald Trump to help him with visa for UFC 248

Donald Trump can add Darren Till’s visa to his “to-do list”, as the middleweight is pleading with the US President to sort his travel documents before UFC 248.

The British fighter is expected to fly stateside to meet Jared Cannonier in the Octagon at UFC 248. The event takes place on Saturday 8th March at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which gives a short window to get his US visa approved

This isn’t the first time “The Gorilla” has experienced troubles with his US visa. Till headed to the US for his UFC 244 bout against Kelvin Gastelum. However, visa issues delayed his departure. He ultimately made it in time for his middleweight debut against Gastelum and sealed the split decision victory. However, the delays meant The Gorilla missed pre-fight open workouts and media days.

It is believed that the 185-pound fighter’s visa issues are due to his arrest in Tenerife in April 2019. He was found guilty of stealing a taxi and causing damage to a hotel with four friends. He was fined £8500 (roughly $11000) for the incident.

Now the Brit is taking things into his own hands by asking for Trump’s help on social media.

@realDonaldTrump

Do me the favour of getting my visa for @ufc 248 so I can fight please.

Surely you can pull some strings!#Please 💆🏻‍♂️🙏🏻😭😩 — Darren Till (@darrentill2) February 12, 2020

“@realdonaldtrump get me my visa for @ufc 248 so I can whoop this man,” Till added in an Instagram post. “#PetitionTime @killagorillamma.”

Trump is a big fan of MMA. In the early days, the President hosted UFC events at his Trump hotel chain. He was also in attendance for the recent UFC 244 card in New York City. Trump and his sons are closely associated with Colby Covington. The first family sat cage-side for several Covington fights, including his UFC 245 title fight with Kamaru Usman.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/13/2020.