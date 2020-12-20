TJ Dillashaw called out by Rob Font following KO win over Marlon Moraes

Former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was called out by Rob Font following his vicious KO win over Marlon Moraes at UFC Vegas 17.

Font was making his long-awaited return to the Octagon after a year away due to injuries, his first fight since defeating Ricky Simon at UFC Washington, D.C. last December. Against Moraes on Saturday night, Font showed why he is one of the best bantamweights in the world when healthy as he viciously knocked out the former title challenger in the first round. The win improves Font’s UFC record to 8-3 overall, and he is currently riding a three-fight win streak as he’s proven himself to be a top-10 fighter.

Following the win over Moraes, Font already had his callout ready. Font joined MMA legend Jose Aldo in calling out Dillashaw, the embattled former UFC bantamweight champion. Dillashaw makes his eagerly-anticipated return to the Octagon in January after a two-year USADA suspension for PEDs, and Font wants to be the man who welcomes him back to the cage. Check out what he said following the Moraes KO.

“I would love to fight that guy. He’s an ex-champ. Big name, huge name. If I don’t get that fight, I just would love to headline a card. I want someone big, either a big name, some type of headline, I would even fill in for the champ, we’ll figure something out,” Font said (via MMAFighting.com’s Alexander K. Lee).

Font will be ranked near the top-five following the win over Moraes and a KO like this one should give him some clout with the matchmakers. So while Dillashaw will probably want a big name in his debut, and while someone like Aldo or Cody Garbrandt makes so much sense, a fight against Font might be more realistic for Dillashaw at this point.

Would you like to see the UFC book TJ Dillashaw vs. Rob Font?