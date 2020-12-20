Jose Aldo explains why he called out TJ Dillashaw following win at UFC Vegas 17

Jose Aldo called out former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw following his victory over Marlon Vera at tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event.

The former UFC featherweight kingpin, Aldo (29-7 MMA), entered Saturday’s co-headliner in hopes of picking up his first promotional win at bantamweight. ‘The King of Rio’ had competed at 135-pounds in both of his previous Octagon appearances, but suffered losses to Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan respectively.

Meanwhile, Marlon Vera (29-7 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 17 hoping to build off the momentum of his recent first round stoppage victory over Sean O’Malley. ‘Chito’ had gone 7-1 over his past eight fights ahead of Saturday’s co-headliner.

After splitting the opening two rounds of tonight’s scrap, Jose Aldo was able to put forth a dominant third and final round. The Brazilian legend utilized his grappling skills to smother ‘Chito’ on the canvas for the final five minutes, thus earning a unanimous decision victory.

Following his first win in twenty-two months, Jose Aldo proceeded to callout former UFC bantamweight title holder TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw (16-4 MMA) has not competed since testing positive for EPO following his knockout loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019.

‘Killashaw’ is eligible to return in January and Jose Aldo believes a fight between the two former champions makes perfect sense.

“I don’t have anything personally with T.J.,” Aldo told MMA Junkie at the UFC Vegas 17 post-fight press conference. “I just want to make a great fight for the fans. I think T.J. is a great former champion. I think this fight makes sense for everybody.”

Dillashaw clearly did not agree with Aldo’s sentiments (see more on that here).

Jose Aldo also took time to reflect on tonight’s much needed win over Marlon Vera.

“I’m so happy for today. I think I needed to give a great show for the fans and the win, because sometimes, I’ve made a great show but I’ve lost. Of course, I have a lot of pressure on top of my shoulders. But I’m still training hard and I still want to fight and I want to win,” Aldo said. “Last year, (I) was here in the same time in December, but I lost to Marlon (Moraes). I’m here this year and I won. I’m here.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020