Pros react after Rob Font KO’s Marlon Moraes at UFC Vegas 17

A bantamweight bout featuring former title challenger Marlon Moraes taking on Rob Font took place on tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 main card.

Moraes (23-7-1 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound this after suffering a devastating second round TKO loss to Cory Sandhagen in his most previous effort. Prior to that loss, ‘Magic’ had earned a split-decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 245.

Meanwhile, Rob Font (17-4 MMA) was competing for the first time in exactly a year when he squared off with Marlon Moraes this evening. Font had earned unanimous decision victories over Sergio Pettis and Ricky Simon in his most previous efforts ahead of tonight’s event.

Tonight’s Moraes vs. Font fight did not get out of the opening round. Marlon Moraes took the early advantage with a pair of takedowns. However, Rob Font would eventually scramble to his feet and then proceeded to unload some crisp combinations. Those punches had ‘Magic’ badly hurt and Font promptly finished the former title challenger on the ground.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Rob Font def. Marlon Moraes via KO (punches) at 3:47 of Round 1

