Former UFC fighter Cody Gibson shares story of Henry Cejudo inspiring high-school wrestler

Former UFC fighter Cody Gibson shared a motivational story of pound-for-pound great Henry Cejudo inspiring a high-school wrestler.

Cejudo was one of the top MMA fighters on the planet when he abruptly retired in May following a vicious second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Since then, Cejudo has stayed on the radar of fight fans as he continues to stay active on social media. Embracing the “King of Cringe” moniker, Cejudo is known for posting memes and taking shots at numerous UFC champions. Some believe his cringe gimmick is hilarious and works, while others believe that he needs to ditch the cringe persona.

After a video was released of Cejudo rapping, some fans took to social media to criticize the “King of Cringe” for his latest video, but not everyone. Gibson, a former UFC bantamweight fighter, wanted to use the video as an opportunity to tell a great story about Cejudo that few others know about. Gibson, who went 1-3 in the UFC back in 2014 to 2015, took to his social media this weekend to share a different side of Cejudo.

Henry Cejudo is a good dude. My first year coaching high school wresting I had a senior whose parents were both deported at the beginning of the year. He was living with a local pastors family. City paper ran a story on him as he got ready for state and HC must have heard.

Anyway, Henry Cejudo calls me the morning of tourney and asked to speak to my wrestler. He inspired him. I’ll never forget that. Cringe or no cringe, Henry will always be a real one in my book.

It’s a great story about Cejudo, who is one of the most misunderstood fighters in mixed martial arts today, from someone who respects him in Gibson. While Cejudo’s personality on social media might not be everyone’s cup of tea, just remember that just because someone acts one way online doesn’t mean that they act that way in person.

What do you think about Henry Cejudo outside of the cage?