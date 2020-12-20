Jose Aldo suggests four UFC legends matchups, including fight with Dominick Cruz

UFC bantamweight contender Jose Aldo suggested four potential opponents for his next fight inside the Octagon, including Dominick Cruz.

Aldo defeated Marlon Vera via unanimous decision in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 17 event. It was a huge win for Aldo, who needed to get back in the victory column badly after losing his last three fights in a row. By beating Vera, Aldo proved that he belongs in the top-10 at 135lbs, and it puts him in line for a big fight his next time out. Aldo called out former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in his post-fight interview after beating Vera, and now he has a few other names to add to the list.

Speaking to reporters following UFC Vegas 17, Aldo suggested matchups against Dillashaw, Frankie Edgar, Henry Cejudo, and Dominick Cruz. These would all be great fights, but the Cruz matchup, in particular, is highly intriguing, because it is a brand-new opponent who Aldo has never been matched up with before. Aldo and Cruz were both former WEC champions, and in light of the recent 10-year anniversary of the WEC finale, a fight between these two legends sounds like a really fun one in the future.

“I think the category has new names coming up. There’s TJ Dillashaw, Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, who has a fight with Cory Sandhagen. If it isn’t (Dillashaw), it could be Dominick too, it could be anyone. We have to be busy, to draw attention to our category. Or even (Henry) Cejudo himself, if he comes back, we are willing to make this fight,” Aldo said (via AG Fight).

Dillashaw is a fresh opponent and a big name, so that callout makes sense for Aldo right now. He’s already beaten Edgar twice and Cejudo is retired. Cruz is next up to fight Casey Kenney but if he wins that fight then the matchup with Aldo could happen. Although Aldo had lost three straight fights coming into the Vera matchup, the win over “Chito” showed that Aldo is still a top contender at 135lbs. With UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan at the helm, Aldo says he is excited for what comes at 135lbs.

“I think the category is going to be busy. Petr (Yan) is a quiet kid, I know him and support him. If I can keep the title, I’m happy. But new challenges will come, there will be new athletes,” Aldo said.

