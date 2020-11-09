Tanner Boser releases statement following loss to Andrei Arlovski: “I had a big opportunity and I blew it”

UFC heavyweight Tanner Boser released a statement following his recent decision loss to Andrei Arlovski, admitting he blew a big opportunity.
After knocking out Phillipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa in back-to-back fights, Boser was given a big step up in competition against Arlovski, the former UFC heavyweight champion. The bout between Boser and Arlovski served as the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 13 card and it was supposed to be Boser’s coming-out party. Unfortunately, it was anything but, as Boser was on the wrong end of a close decision that the judges gave to Arlovski.
Following the loss, Boser took to his social media to release a statement to his fans. According to Boser’s statement, he takes full responsibility for having a lackluster performance, but he has decided to take a step back from social media and won’t respond to the trolls. Check out the full statement that Boser released on his Twitter below.
#UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/WF3UiyCHbw
— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) November 9, 2020
“I lost by unanimous decision to Andrei Arlovski. Was the fight really close? Yes. Did I lose? Yes. I’m not happy with myself and I have to get better. I had a big opportunity and I blew it. Arlovski is a legend and it was an honor to share a fight with him. I’m not going to read the messages in my inboxes, so just know that if you messaged me some rude shit, I won’t read it, but still go f*ck yourself. Thank you.” — Tanner Boser
The loss to Arlovski dropped Boser to 3-2 overall in the UFC, with the aforementioned victories over Lins and Pessoa by knockout as well as a decision win over Daniel Spitz in his UFC debut in 2019. Boser also has a decision loss to Ciryl Gane in the Octagon.
