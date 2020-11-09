Tanner Boser releases statement following loss to Andrei Arlovski: “I had a big opportunity and I blew it”

UFC heavyweight Tanner Boser released a statement following his recent decision loss to Andrei Arlovski, admitting he blew a big opportunity.

After knocking out Phillipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa in back-to-back fights, Boser was given a big step up in competition against Arlovski, the former UFC heavyweight champion. The bout between Boser and Arlovski served as the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 13 card and it was supposed to be Boser’s coming-out party. Unfortunately, it was anything but, as Boser was on the wrong end of a close decision that the judges gave to Arlovski.

Following the loss, Boser took to his social media to release a statement to his fans. According to Boser’s statement, he takes full responsibility for having a lackluster performance, but he has decided to take a step back from social media and won’t respond to the trolls. Check out the full statement that Boser released on his Twitter below.

“I lost by unanimous decision to Andrei Arlovski. Was the fight really close? Yes. Did I lose? Yes. I’m not happy with myself and I have to get better. I had a big opportunity and I blew it. Arlovski is a legend and it was an honor to share a fight with him. I’m not going to read the messages in my inboxes, so just know that if you messaged me some rude shit, I won’t read it, but still go f*ck yourself. Thank you.” — Tanner Boser

The loss to Arlovski dropped Boser to 3-2 overall in the UFC, with the aforementioned victories over Lins and Pessoa by knockout as well as a decision win over Daniel Spitz in his UFC debut in 2019. Boser also has a decision loss to Ciryl Gane in the Octagon.

