Alistair Overeem promises “one final run” to the UFC heavyweight title

Although UFC heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem is 40 years old now, the long-time MMA veteran says he has one more title run in him.

Overeem is one of the oldest fighters in the UFC heavyweight division but it hasn’t stopped him from going on a roll as of late. The Dutchman has won four of his last five fights, including brutal TKO wins over Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai in his last two bouts. Overeem is currently the No. 5 ranked heavyweight in the UFC. But that’s not good enough for him, because his goal is still to one day become the UFC heavyweight champion.

The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, Overeem has been a member of the UFC roster since 2011 but he hasn’t yet tasted gold in the world’s leading MMA promotion. The closest that Overeem got to winning the belt came in September 2016 when he fought Stipe Miocic at UFC 203, losing the fight via first-round knockout. Since then, Overeem has gone 6-3 and another big win might earn him another title shot.

Taking to his social media on Monday, Overeem promised his fans that he will make “one final” run for the belt. Check out what “The Reem” wrote on his Twitter below.

One final run pic.twitter.com/4aBjZPlS8S — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) November 9, 2020

Overeem recently called out No. 3 ranked heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik for a highly-anticipated rematch after their first fight in December 2019 ended with controversy. After Overeem had won the first four rounds of the fight and was cruising towards a unanimous decision, he was hit with a big shot by Rozenstruik in the dying seconds of the fifth round of the fight, and referee Dan Miragliotta decided to step in and stop it at 4:56 of round five. Overeem was not a fan of the stoppage and believes that we need the rematch. If Overeem does get the Rozenstruik rematch and beats him, it might get him a title shot.

Do you think Alistair Overeem can win the UFC heavyweight title?