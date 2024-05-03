UFC 301: ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ Weigh-in Results – 1 Fight Cancelled

By Susan Cox - May 3, 2024

The UFC 301 weigh-ins took place today, Friday, May 3rd at the UFC host hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg UFC 301

UFC 301: ‘Pantoja vs. Erceg’ will take place tomorrow, Saturday, May 4th at the Farmasi Arena, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main event will feature current UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA) going up against Steve Erceg (12-1 MMA).

Pantoja, 34, is sporting 5 consecutive wins in the Octagon coming into Saturday’s fight, most recently defeating Brandon Royval (16-7 MMA) last December at UFC 296.

Erceg, 28, has won all 3 fights with the UFC since joining the promotion last year. ‘Astro Boy’ last fought and defeated Matt Schnell (16-8 MMA) by KO this past March.

The co-main event of UFC 301 will feature a bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA) and Jonathan Martinez (19-4 MMA).

Aldo, the former featherweight king and bantamweight contender, will be looking to get back in the win column after losing to Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) in August of 2022 at UFC 278.

Martinez has won all of his last 6 fights in the Octagon, most recently defeating Adrian Yanez (16-5 MMA) by TKO last October.

The Official UFC 301 Weigh-In results can be found below:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Alexandre Pantoja (125) vs. Steve Erceg (125) ]
  • Jose Aldo (136) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)
  • Vitor Petrino (206) vs. Anthony Smith (205.5)
  • Michel Pereira (186) vs. Ihor Potieria (185)
  • Caio Borralho (186) vs. Paul Craig (185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Joanderson Brito (146) vs. Jack Shore (145.5)
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz () vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)
  • Elves Brener (156) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (155.5)
  • William Gomis (143.5) vs. Jean Silva (146) – CANCELLED *

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

  • Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Joaquim Silva (155.5)
  • Jamie Mullarkey (155) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (156)
  • Dione Barbosa (126) vs. Ernesta Kareckaite (125.5)
  • Ismael Bonfim (156) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)
  • Kevin Borjas (125.5) vs. Alessandro Costa (125)

* Featherweight William Gomis was deemed to be unable to compete due to illness.

Will you be watching UFC 301? Any predictions?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

