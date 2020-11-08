Andrei Arlovski releases statement following upset win over Tanner Boser, gets shoutout from Ilya Kovalchuk

UFC heavyweight legend Andrei Arlovski released a statement following his upset win over Tanner Boser and got a shoutout from Ilya Kovalchuk.

Despite being a big underdog to Boser at the sportsbooks, Arlovski won a unanimous decision over the Canadian in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 13 with scores of 29-28 across the board. Although he is 41 years old and one of the oldest fighters on the UFC roster, Arlovski continues to impress at this stage of his career. Don’t look now, but Arlovski is on a two-fight win streak and has won three of his last four fights overall.

Following his victory, Arlovski took to social media to release a statement on his victory. Check out the statement “The Pitbull” shared with his fans on his Instagram.

THANKS #GOD !!! Thanks to my #DREAMTEAM : @paulinboys @stevemocco @mikebrownmma @artem_levin @will__fuchs @gpgsportslab @inamkawa @abrahamkawa @malkikawa @firstroundmgmt @americantopteam WE DID #AWESOME TONIGHT !!! Thanks to my #FAMILY , my #beautiful wife @milana_arlovskaya , my #handsome sons @official_aaarlovski and @dominic_a_arlovski ….. I #LOVE YOU GUYS !!!! Thanks to #ALL MY #FANS

In the comments, NHL star Ilya Kovalchuk gave Arlovski a shoutout, writing “Winning champ” in Russian, with Arlovski responding “Thank you bro” to the former Washington Capitals, Montreal Canadiens, LA Kings, New Jersey Devils, and Atlanta Thrashers star. Arlovski also received a shoutout from another Russian MMA veteran Aleksei Oleinik.

Arlovski has a 3-1 mark over his last four fights with wins over Boser, Phillipe Lins, and Ben Rothwell, with his lone loss over that stretch coming against top contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik. After beating Boser, who was on the fast-track to the top-15, it seems likely that Arlovski will be given another opportunity to break into rankings. Potential matchups include several fighters in the 10-15 range such as Blagoy Ivanov and Sergey Pavlovich.

What do you think is next for Andrei Arlovski after defeating Tanner Boser?