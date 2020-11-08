Pros react after Andrei Arlovski defeats Tanner Boser at UFC Vegas 13

A heavyweight bout featuring former division champion Andrei Arlovski taking on Canadian Tanner Boser co-headlined UFC Vegas 13.

Arlovski (29-19 MMA) entered tonight’s event coming off a unanimous decision win over Philipe Lins in his most recent Octagon appearance back in May. That victory had put ‘The Pitbull’ back in the win column, as he had previously suffered a brutal first round knockout loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 244.

Meanwhile, Tanner Boser (19-6-1 MMA) entered UFC Vegas 13 coming off back-to-back stoppage wins over opponents Philipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa in his most recent efforts. The Canadian standout had gone 3-1 during his brief UFC career ahead of tonight’s bout with Arlovski.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 13 co-main event begins proved to be a back and forth affair. After fifteen minutes of action the bout went to the judges scorecards for a decision. All three judges in attendance saw the contest in favor of the former UFC heavyweight champ in Arlovski.

Official UFC Vegas 13 Result: Andrei Arlovski def. Tanner Boser by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Arlovski defeating Boser below:

.@AndreiArlovski about to make his 33rd UFC walk, the most of any heavyweight in history. Only Donald Cerrone (36) and Jim Miller (36) have more octagon appearances overall. #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/Jl2AjpJVCO — Fernand Lopez (@fernandlopez) November 8, 2020

I mean look at that silky thick beard on Arlovski! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 8, 2020

How can you not respect the hell out of arlovski? Tanner is a hell of a fighter also. Will be a good one — michael (@bisping) November 8, 2020

Arlovski showing us that you CAN teach an old dawg new tricks! #HookKicks #UFCVegas13 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 8, 2020

These heavyweights throwing hard kicks shin to shin. Ouch 😓 #UFCVegas13 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 8, 2020

Arlovski is looking good with these shots! #frm — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) November 8, 2020

Very high level striking delivered with speed from 2 big guys. — michael (@bisping) November 8, 2020

