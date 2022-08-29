Tai Tuivasa eyes future showdown with “d*ckhead” Jon Jones: “He’s one of the greatest to do it, but I’d love to fight him”

UFC heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa would like to share the octagon with Jon Jones.

‘Bam Bam’ is set to face Ciryl Gane at UFC Paris this Saturday night from France. In the main event, Tuivasa will look to keep his momentum going and extend his win streak to six. The 29-year-old’s most recent win came in February, as he knocked out Derrick Lewis.

The heavyweight clash comes at a time when the division badly needs clarity. Current champion Francis Ngannou is on the shelf with an injury and might leave the promotion next year. Meanwhile, the UFC is currently aiming for a Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic interim title bout.

Tai Tuivasa wouldn’t mind facing ‘Bones’ if that booking doesn’t come to fruition. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the 29-year-old had high praise for Jones. Tuivasa stated that the former champion is the greatest fighter of all time.

However, the Australian also stated that the former champion isn’t exactly pleasant. Tuivasa detailed an exchange he had with Jones over Instagram, which led to him being blocked.

“He messaged me actually, which was pretty funny,” Tai Tuivasa said. “I must have said I’ll fight him [in an interview] and he’s going, like, ‘Keep winning, you’ll get your wish’ or something. I don’t know if he was trying to scare me or turn me on, but it did kind of both.” (h/t MMAFighting)

“I’ve said it many times before and I stand by what I said, I think Jon Jones is the best fighter to ever fight Just how he fights. How he fights, he is probably the best fighter to ever step foot in the cage. But is he a d*ckhead? Yes, I think he’s a d*ckhead. And will I fight him? Yes. Will he fight me? I think he would because he’s fought everyone and anyone. He’s one of the greatest to do it, but I’d love to fight him. Not for anything else, just for the same reason I like to fight all these people who have made names.”

Do you want to see Tai Tuivasa vs. Jon Jones?