BKFC champion Reggie Barnett Jr. declared “missing / endangered” by Virgina police

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship interim bantamweight champion Reggie Barnett Jr. has been declared missing by police in Virginia.

The Virginia Beach Police Department issued a missing person alert on social media on Monday after Barnett Jr.’s family said they lost contact with him on Sunday. His family said they have “concerns for his mental health due to vague threats of suicide.”

According to the report, Reggie Barnett Jr. was last seen operating a Silver Nissan Altima with Virginia vehicle registration YNU-9108. The police also added: “Reginald was last seen wearing black shorts and a dark blue shirt. He has tattoos of an angel and a pair of boxing gloves on his chest, and tattoos of a sun, roses, and the name “Reg-E” on his right arm. If located, please approach with caution.”

Looks like @bareknucklefc BW champion Reggie Barnett is missing. Please share, and help bring him home safe! pic.twitter.com/pa4lQBC8Km — Julian Murray (@JMurrayMMA) August 29, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below

Reggie Barnett Jr.’s family also commented on social media on the matter saying he has no history of disappearing. They also say they are working with Verizon to try and locate his phone but are worried for his safety.

“I’m terrified, because he wouldn’t leave his kids like this,” Barnett’s fiancee, Krystal Martinez said. “He wouldn’t do this. He wouldn’t just leave. He always comes home – always.”

Reggie Barnett Jr. (7-2 BKFC) last fought back in July as he returned to the win column with a technical decision win over Jarod Grant to win the interim bantamweight title. Prior to that, he suffered a decision loss to Johnny Bedford for the vacant bantamweight title which served as the main event of BKFC 20.

The 36-year-old in Barnett Jr. has also beaten Travis Thompson, Clay Burns, Rusty Crowder, Matt Murphy, Abdiel Velasquez, and DeMarcus Corley in BKFC while his other loss also came by decision to Bedford back in 2019. He has also headlined two BKFC events.

advertisement - continue reading below

Anyone with any information on locating Reggie Barnett Jr. is asked to contact Virginia Beach Police at the non-emergency number at 757-385-5000 or 911.