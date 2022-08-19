Jon Jones hints that he will be returning to action at UFC 282: “My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight”

Former light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones is teasing that his return to the Octagon will take place at UFC 282 on December 10 in Las Vegas.

Jones (26-1 MMA) has not competed since successfully defending the light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020.

‘Bones’ would vacate the promotions light heavyweight world title just a few months later and stated his intentions of moving up a weight class to challenge reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Unfortunately for fight fans, that bout never wound up coming to fruition as UFC President Dana White claimed that Jon Jones wanted “Deontay Wilder money” and thus negotiations had fallen apart.

Since then there have been many rumors regarding ‘Bones’ highly anticipated return. However, despite reports of a possible interim heavyweight title fight opposite Stipe Miocic, nothing has been made official by the promotion.

Now it appears that Jon Jones finally has his return date as the former light heavyweight kingpin took to social media with the following Tweets:

UFC 282 🙏🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2022

I used the wrong emoji 🤞🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2022

My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight. Pure domination — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 19, 2022

It has long been speculated that Jon Jones will face either Stipe Miocic or Francis Ngannou in his heavyweight debut. Regardless of the matchup (interim or undisputed), ‘Bones’ will have the opportunity of joining some elite company with “champ champ” status should he win.

Ngannou (17-3 MMA), the UFC’s reigning heavyweight champion, is still in recovery mode from knee surgery according to recent reports. With that said, it seems likely that Jon Jones hypothetical UFC 282 heavyweight matchup will come against former division kingpin Stipe Miocic.

Are you excited to see ‘Bones’ return to the Octagon? Who are you hoping to see him fight in his heavyweight debut? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.