Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes set to headline UFC Fight Night event on April 22

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Curtis Blaydes is set to headline the UFC Fight Night event on April 22nd.

This, according to ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto, who took to ‘Twitter’ with a picture of the two fighters and the commentary:

Main event, April 22. No. 3 ranked Sergei Pavlovich vs. No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes. High stakes at heavyweight. Early predictions? pic.twitter.com/Xsyhup4YxZ — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 22, 2023

Curtis ‘Razor’ Blaydes (17-3 MMA) is coming off 3 consecutive wins in the cage, the latest coming via way of TKO against Tom Aspinall (12-3 MMA) in July of last year at UFC Fight Night 208.

Sergei Pavlovich (17-1 MMA) is coming into the fight with an impressive record of 5 wins in a row, most recently defeating Tai Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) via TKO in December of last year.

While the promotion has not yet formally announced the heavyweight fight or a location for the UFC Fight Night event, sources from both sides are confirming they have agreed to a five-round main event.

It was earlier this year that Blaydes, who makes no bones about wanting to earn a heavyweight title shot soon, tweeted:

“Obviously I’ve seen the news, Gane is getting another title shot vs Jones. Most likely I’ll be getting the Pavolich, that’s cool with me. Like I’ve been saying I just want my next opponent ranked above me, so a win actually elevates my ranking #UFC”

UFC President, Dana White, officially announced on January 14th of this year that Jon Jones (26-1 MMA) would face Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) for the vacant UFC heavyweight title at UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4th.

Are you excited with the news that the battle of heavyweights Pavlovich vs. Blaydes will take place this coming April?

