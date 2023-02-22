Aljamain Sterling says Michael Chandler has to “put together his Fight IQ” ahead of Conor McGregor fight: “You don’t want people telling stories about you around the firepit”

UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has given Michael Chandler some advice ahead of his fight against Conor McGregor.

A few weeks back, it was confirmed that Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter. In addition to that, they will also fight one another when the season is over.

For McGregor, this serves as a chance to prove he’s still an elite fighter. For Chandler, he could really write his name into the record books by defeating ‘Notorious’.

Either way, this has the potential to be an electric fight between two of the most exciting fighters on the planet.

Someone who knows a thing or two about picking up victories is none other than Aljamain Sterling. In a recent episode of his podcast, the bantamweight king gave his thoughts on Chandler’s future.

“I think Chandler has all the tools in the world to become a UFC Champion. But he has to put together his fight IQ and figure out does he want to be the entertainer or does he want to win?… You don’t want people telling stories about you around the firepit, “That Michael Chandler guy was so good, he could’ve been this or that.”

Sterling went on to give his official prediction for Chandler vs McGregor.

Chandler’s big moment

“You have a guy like Chandler who can hit like ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and at the same time, wrestles his a** off, if needed… Michael Chandler had ‘shows’ in the past. If that Chandler shows up, this is Conor’s fight to lose… If Chandler comes in game-ready… And not just make a red-panty night payday, I think he goes out there and gets it done over Conor McGregor.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

