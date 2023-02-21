Conor McGregor threatens to ‘kill’ Tom Aspinall after the heavyweight revealed he wasn’t interested in his comeback fight

Conor McGregor sent an extreme threat towards UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall after the Brit stated he was not interested in McGregor’s comeback fight against Michael Chandler.

The Irish superstar is in Las Vegas, preparing to undergo weeks of filming the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter with Chandler. After the show concludes, the pair will get to settle their differences that occur during the show inside the octagon.

The return will mark McGregor’s comeback fight after suffering a gruesome ankle injury at UFC 264 to Dustin Poirier. The loss to Poirier outlined back-to-back defeats to the former lightweight interim champion. It meant McGregor has still only won one fight since his lightweight title win over Eddie Alvarez in 2016.

Tom Aspinall admits his disinterest for the return of Conor McGregor

Aspinall, who is hopeful of returning from his own injury he suffered last year, revealed he’s not eagerly excited to watch McGregor’s return, telling Jamal Niaz: “Honestly, I’m not that interested in it. I’ll still watch it, but I’m kind of over McGregor to be honest.”

“For me, there’s way more exciting fights out there than that. The heavyweight fight coming up that I’m super invested in, the London card, Leon Edwards, I could sit here and name them all day.

“There’s another 20 fights I’m more interested in. Will I watch it? Yeah, but if it gets cancelled, I won’t be upset about it.”

McGregor fires back

As excepted, McGregor wasn’t going to let Aspinall’s comments slip below the surface and furiously took to Twitter in a now-deleted tweet: “Bum p***k. Say sayonara to that GK [Gym King] deal kid. Starve you and kill you, I will you f***ing disrespectful p***k. Don’t ever speak my name in disrespect again. Mush potato head.”

McGregor later followed with a second tweet, saying: “Mush head rat keep your comments to yourself.”

Chandler is no easy task for McGregor to return to, especially when you compare both men’s activity inside the cage over the last several years. With his kill-or-be-killed approach to competing, the former Bellator lightweight champion has become a fan-favourite. Another defeat for the Irishman could result in retirement. Conversely, a huge statement over Chandler would throw him straight into title talks once again.

Meanwhile, Aspinall is currently back in training after being sidelined after encountering a knee injury in the opening exchange of his bout with Curtis Blaydes in London.

