Sean Strickland responds after Pat Barry suggests his previous comments played a role in Rose Namajunas’ title loss: “I’ll treat Pat Berry and Jim West like they treat minor.. Without consent”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has reacted to Pat Barry’s recent comments about him.

Last Saturday night, Rose Namajunas lost her UFC strawweight title to Carla Esparza. The fight was regarded as one of the worst in MMA history, as neither did much. Following the bout, Namajunas’s trainer Pat Barry said that recent drama could’ve affected her.

That drama being recent comments from Sean Strickland. The middleweight alleged that Barry is a groomer, due to the coach’s relationship with Namajunas from a young age. The 42-year-old responded on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, saying:

“This whole Sean Strickland thing that is all over the place everywhere. Years ago, Rose did an interview and said ‘I joined Rufussport when I was 14 years ago, and then I left Rufussport for a few years. Then I came back to Rufussport, to pursue my MMA career, and that’s where I met my fiancee Pat Barry’. When the guy wrote the interview up, he wrote ‘Rose Namajunas joined Rufussport when she was 14 years old where she met her fiance Pat Barry, when she was 14 years old’.

Pat Barry continued, “That’s where everyone is getting this s*it from, a botched interview. That’s where everyone is getting all that from because someone decided to write it that way. It must’ve seemed credible and they just run with it. It’s those types of things everywhere that cause Rose to get into the fight with Carla, and be emotional.”

Sean Strickland has now responded on Twitter to Barry’s comments. To the surprise of nobody, he didn’t really seem to take kindly to the coach’s tirade on The MMA Hour. Strickland noted that he’d be willing to help Rose Namajunas and Aspen Ladd.

Here's the thing guys 99 percent of what I say is usually wrong.. This is not that time.. @rosenamajunas @TheAspenLadd like my post if you need help. I'll treat Pat Berry and Jim West like they treat minor.. Without consent, although it won't be behind closed doors lmao! https://t.co/caZfbGiWLn — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 12, 2022

What do you think about Sean Strickland’s comments about Pat Barty and Rose Namajunas?