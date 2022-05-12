Kamaru Usman responds to those who doubt his boxing skills: “I sent Jorge Masvidal to the shadow realm”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman doesn’t really understand those who doubt his striking skills.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been recently calling for a boxing match with Canelo Alvarez. While the boxing superstar first shot down the fight, he’s instead said that it’s just not going to happen now. That response has gotten anger from both Usman and his manager.

Many, including Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul, have warned Usman against boxing. The main reason is that Alvarez is so far ahead of the UFC champion in terms of striking. However, it’s safe to say that Usman doesn’t view it that way.

Kamaru Usman discussed a boxing match with Canelo Alvarez on The Pat McAfee Show. The UFC welterweight champion seemed confused by those who doubt his striking at this point. He pointed out to the doubters that Jorge Masvidal was seen as one of the best strikers in the UFC before he fought him. He notably knocked out ‘Gamebred’ last year.

“I put in work. I put in work each and every day, whether it’s boxing or kickboxing. We put in the time. With that time, I’m confident in my abilities. Listen, when I said, ‘Hey, Jorge Masvidal, you said you wanted a full camp, that you were going to be able to take me out with a full camp.’ I said, ‘Hey, this time I’m going to knock your head to the moon and I’m going to do it.’”

Kamaru Usman continued, “After I went out there and dealt with Gilbert Burns, I got him back and said, ‘Masvidal, you’re next. I’ll give you another shot, I’ll give you a full camp and I’m knocking your head to the moon this time.’ Everyone said, ‘Masvidal’s the best boxer in MMA.’ I sent him to the shadow realm. I think he’s still up there.”

