UFC 274 Results: Carla Esparza defeats Rose Namajunas (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 274 event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight rematch featuring Rose Namajunas taking on Carla Esparza.

Namajunas (11-4 MMA) and Esparza (18-6 MMA) previously met back in December of 2014, where it was ‘Cookie Monster’ who came out the victor by way of submission.

‘Thug Rose’ will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, her latest being a decision victory (split) over Weili Zhang to retain her strawweight world title.

Meanwhile, Carla Esparza currently boasts a five-fight winning streak, her most recent being a TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan. The UFC’s inaugural strawweight champion has not tasted defeat since 2018.

Round one of the UFC 274 co-main event begins and Rose Namajunas takes the center of the Octagon. ‘Thug Rose’ with a jab that fails to connect. A lengthy feeling out process as Carla Esparza attempts to find her range. ‘The Cookie Monster’ looks to close the distance. Rose remains patient and continues to circle along the outside. Esparza charges forward with a flurry that misses. Rose Namajunas looks to counter with a left hand that connects. The crowd is growing restless due to the lack of action. Under a minute remains in the opening round. Rose continues to keep her distance and waits to counter. Carlas Esparza is doing the same so there is not much at all happening at the moment.

Round two of the UFC 247 co-main event begins and Carla Esparza comes out with an early jab. Rose Namajunas looks for a right hand and the former champ shoots in and lands a takedown. ‘Thug Rose’ quickly scrambles back up to her feet and creates distance. Esparza continues to utilize forward pressure but neither woman is throwing much. ‘The Cookie Monster’ with a looping left that partially connects. Just over a minute remains and still nothing much is happening in terms of the standup. Rose continues to circle as Esparza paws with her jab. Namajunas lands a left hand. Esparza misses with a low kick. She throws another that lands flush. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 274 co-headliner begins and it could easily be all tied up or 20-19 for Esparza. Rose Namajunas needs to start getting busy. Esparza with a low kick. Rose comes forward and lands a right hand. Esparza shoots in and scores a takedown. ‘Thug Rose’ scrambles right back up to her feet. She leaps in with a left uppercut. Carla rushes in with a combination. Rose avoids and misses with a counter left. Carla Esparza with a straight right that falls short. Ninety seconds remain. Namajunas misses with a left uppercut attempt. Carla reaches with a superman punch but falls well short. ‘Thug Rose’ throws out her right hand but that misses the mark. Esparza leaps into the pocket but fails to connect with her punches. She follows that up with a low kick that lands. The horn sounds to end round three.

Round four of the UFC 274 co-main event begins and Carla Esparza is in on an early takedown. She takes the back of Rose Namajunas but ‘Thug’ is able to buck her off. Esparza finds a home for a left hook. Rose swings and misses with a right. ‘The Cookie Monster’ comes forward and Rose lands a decent straight right. She connects with another. Carla dives in on a takedown and gets it. She looks to take the back of Rose but the champ is able to scramble and get back to her feet. Namajunas with a right hand. Esparza lands a low kick. She connects with another before the horn sounds to end round four.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 274 co-headliner begins and Rose Namajunas comes out quickly. She likely needs to win this round in definitive fashion to have a chance to retain her title. Esparza shoots in for a takedown but it is not there. Rose responds with a counter right that partially connects. Another right hand from the champion. Carla Esparza replies with a good left hook. She follows that up with a low kick. Rose with a right hand that lands flush. She connects with a low kick. Carla lands a left hand. Rose with a right. One minute remains in the final round. The crowd boos. Rose with a jab to the body. Both ladies with jabs in the pocket. Rose shoots in and scores a takedown. Carla is right back up and the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 274 Result: Carla Esparza def. Rose Namajunas by split decision (47-48, 49-46, 48-47)

Who would you like to see Esparza fight next following her split decision victory over Namajunas this evening in Phoenix?