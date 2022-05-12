Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reacts to Michael Chandler’s knockout of Tony Ferguson (Video)

Dwayne Johnson was just as shocked as everyone else when Michael Chandler knocked out Tony Ferguson.

Last Saturday night, the two lightweights met at UFC 274 in Arizona. The bout was a competitive one early, as Ferguson knocked down Chandler in the first round. That first frame was El Cucuy’s first round won in nearly two years. Sadly, the success was short-lived.

Seconds into round two, Chandler knocked out Ferguson with a devastating head kick. The shot, which he later admitted was a bit off, was one of the greatest knockouts of the year to date. The finish shocked most of the MMA community, and that includes Dwayne Johnson.

‘The Rock’ is a noted MMA fan, having worked with the UFC on many occasions. His shoe company is currently partnered with the company and is also developing a movie on former UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Unsurprisingly, Johnson was watching UFC 274 and making a video at the time of Chandler’s fight with Ferguson.

😱 @TheRock was all of us watching @MikeChandlerMMA's incredible KO of Tony Ferguson at #UFC274. pic.twitter.com/XY0n1Z0AQD — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 12, 2022

In the video, which he posted to Instagram earlier today, Dwayne Johnson stated that the atmosphere seemed great in the arena. He then reacted as Tony Ferguson was knocked out by Michael Chandler. Like most fans, his jaw hit the floor when the shot landed, as it happened just seconds after he gave a toast to the two fighters.

“Let me tell you something, you can feel the electricity and the mana through the TV. By the way, I can only imagine how it feels in the arena. Let’s f*cking go boys! I’ll give them a teremana toast, cheers!… Holy s*it.” – said Dwayne Johnson on his Instagram Reel.

What do you think about Dwayne Johnson’s reaction to Michael Chandler’s knockout of Tony Ferguson? Did you have the same reaction? Who do you want to see Michael Chandler fight next?

