Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt trade shots on Twitter

UFC bantamweight standouts Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt engaged in a heated exchange on social media on Friday evening.

The war of words started after O’Malley replied to a Garbrant video interview on Twitter and suggested that the former 135lbs champion was running from the division.

‘No Love’ had recently revealed his intentions of dropping to down to 125lbs for a title fight opportunity against newly crowned flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, a move that Sean O’Malley considers to be a cowardly act.

Cody Garbrant obviously took exception to O’Malley’s comment, as he responded with the following message for the budding star.

Don’t worry kid I’ll be running both divisions by 2021 hopefully by that time you’ll fight someone in the top 15…. https://t.co/SBD9f4WoKv — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 1, 2020

Sean O’Malley fired back by suggesting that he hopes ‘No Love’ doesn’t get knocked out at “strawweight”, this because it would take away from his KO victory when he himself puts Cody to sleep.

I hope you don’t get knocked out at strawweight because it won’t look as good when I knock you out. Good luck. https://t.co/5qdLq6L0oH — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 1, 2020

Cody Garbrandt (12-3 MMA) returned to the win column in a big way at June’s UFC 250 event, scoring a highlight reel knockout victory over Raphael Assuncao. That win snapped a three-fight losing skid for ‘No Love’, who had previously suffered knockout losses to Pedro Munhoz and TJ Dillashaw ( x2 ) respectively.

That same night at UFC 250, Sean O’Malley (12-0 MMA) kept his perfect record in check by scoring a devastating first round knockout victory over former WEC title holder Eddie Wineland. ‘Sugar’ has already booked his return to the Octagon , as he is set to meet Chito Vera in two weeks at UFC 252.

Who do you think would emerge victorious in a potential Cody Garbrandt vs. Sean O’Malley bout? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 1, 2020