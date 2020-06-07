UFC 250 Results: Cody Garbrandt KO’s Raphael Assuncao (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 250 event is co-headlined by a bantamweight fight between former division champion Cody Garbrandt and long-time contender Raphael Assuncao.

‘No Love’ will enter tonight’s contest looking to snap a three-fight losing skid, this after suffering knockout losses to TJ Dillashaw x2 and most recently Pedro Munhoz. Garbrandt’s most recent victory came back at UFC 207 in December of 2016 when he defeated Dominick Cruz by decision.

Meanwhile, Assuncao finds himself in a similar position having lost his last two contests. In his most recent effort at UFC 241, the Brazilian was defeated by Cory Sandhagen.

Round one begins and Cody Garbrandt lands a low kick to get things started. Another low kick from ‘No Love’ and then another. Assuncao returns fire with one of his own. He paws with his jab from the center of the Octagon. The Brazilian with another low kick. Cody with responds with a good leg kick that forces Raphael Assuncao to switch his stance. He fires off a good low kick of his own. Both men trade spinning kicks which are blocked. Garbrandt leaps in with a right hand that misses. He lands a nice kick to the body. ‘No Love’ with a good right hand after ducking under a punch. Assuncao with a low kick. Cody Garbrandt replies with one of his own. That one hurt. The Brazilian comes forward but eats another hard low kick for his efforts. Raphael is having trouble finding his range, likely due to the speed of Cody. He finally catches Cody with a right hand. The Team Alpha Male product ate that punch well. Cody leaps in with a right that Assuncao avoids. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 250 co-main event begins and Cody Garbrandt comes out quickly. He scrambles from a takedown attempt and lands a good left hand. His punches are coming out lightning fast this evening. Assuncao is favoring his lead leg which is visibly banged up. Cody connects with a good body kick. Assuncao returns fire with a right hand that partially connects. Both men land hard low kicks. Raphael with a nice kick to the body. Both fighters trade shots in the pocket. Those are the type of wild flurries that have proved to be Cody’s undoing in the past. This time however he comes out unscathed. Cody lands a clean right hand over the top that drops Assuncao. The Brazilian bounces back up to his feet and throws a punch of his own. Garbrandt with a lead left hook. Assuncao returns fire with a nice low kick. Raphael comes forward with a jumping low kick that lands. Cody lands a huge punch at the buzzer that flattens the Brazilian. My goodness.

Official UFC 250 Result: Cody Garbrandt KO’s Raphael Assuncao in Round 2

