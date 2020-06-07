UFC 250 Results: Sean O’Malley KO’s Eddie Wineland stiff (Video)

A highly anticipated bantamweight bout kicks off tonight’s UFC 250 pay-per-view as Sean O’Malley takes on former WEC champion Eddie Wineland.

O’Malley (11-0 MMA) was last seen in action at March’s UFC 248 event where he needed just over two minutes to score a TKO win over opponent Jose Alberto Quinonez. The former Contender Series standout has gone a perfect 3-0 under the UFC banner.

Meanwhile, Eddie Wineland (24-13-1 MMA) is coming off a TKO victory over Grigory Popov in his most recent effort at UFC 238. The 35-year-old will enter UFC 250 having gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances.

Round one begins and Sean O’Malley comes forward quickly. Wineland circles out and then looks to come in with punches. He throws a combination that misses. He follows that up with a right hand that finds the mark. A left hand to the body now from the former WEC champion. O’Malley lands a nice body kick and then misses with a spinning kick. He follows that up with a huge punch that floors Wineland. My god!https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/1269455013815947264

Official UFC 250 Result: Sean O’Malley KO’s Eddie Wineland in Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 6, 2020