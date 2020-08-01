Conor McGregor confirms “I accept” tweet was not meant for Khamzat Chimaev

When Conor McGregor took to Twitter with the message “I accept”, many fight fans thought he was responding to a challenge from Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev is quickly making a name for himself in the UFC, this after earning two wins in the past month at UFC Fight Island. After making his Octagon debut at UFC Fight Island 1 with a submission victory over John Phillips, Khamzat made UFC history when he picked up a second win in just 10 days by stopping Rhys McKee in the first-round at UFC Fight Island 3.

Ever since he beat Phillips and McKee, Chimaev has been all over social media calling out numerous fighters, including Conor McGregor.

On Thursday, McGregor took to Twitter with the message “I accept”. Conor’s tweet immediately caused a stir amongst fans, many of which assumed that the Irish star was responding to the aforementioned challenge of Chimaev.

However, in a recent conversation with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, McGregor clarified that his tweet was not meant for the budding UFC star in Khamzat Chimaev.

Spoke to @TheNotoriousMMA briefly today. He confirmed that his 'I accept' tweet was not about Khamzat Chimaev, despite what was said earlier today. He declined to further elaborate what it was actually referring to, though. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 31, 2020

“Spoke to Conor McGregor briefly today. He confirmed that his ‘I accept’ tweet was not about Khamzat Chimaev, despite what was said earlier today. He declined to further elaborate what it was actually referring to, though.”

In a previous interview with TMZ Sports, Chimaev spoke about what he would do to McGregor if they end up fighting.

“I know I can beat every fighter in the top-10. I don’t see somebody that can stop me. I am going to finish everybody. Conor McGregor, I’m going to finish him in the first round, brother. I promise you, brother, I’m going to finish him in the first round,” Chimaev said.

The former two-division UFC champion, McGregor, added another twist regarding his potential return to fighting when he tweeted the following this evening.

tinatanggap ko — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 31, 2020

Conor McGregor’s message was written in Filipino stating once again “I accept”.

‘Notorious’ could very well be referring to boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. McGregor had previously hinted at a fight with the Filipino Senator in a interview with ESPN Ringside.

Conor McGregor has hinted at a possible boxing match against @MannyPacquiao before. (via @ArielHelwani) pic.twitter.com/5NZHuFBjgV — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 31, 2020

Conor McGregor shocked fight fans by announcing his retirement from the sport shortly following his impressive knockout victory over Donald Cerrone at January’s UFC 246 event.

However, ever since then the Irishman has been active on social media, teasing fans and fellow fighters with cryptic messages.

Do you think we will see get to see Conor McGregor compete again in the 2020 calendar year? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 1, 2020