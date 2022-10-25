Sam Alvey claims Jake Paul wouldn’t spar with him after watching him box his brother Logan

Former UFC fighter Sam Alvey has claimed that Jake Paul wouldn’t spar with him after seeing him go a few rounds with Logan Paul.

Sam Alvey is best known for a few things – smiling a lot and going on a nine-fight winless streak to end his UFC career.

- Advertisement -

A lot of fans and pundits began joking around that Alvey was somehow still managing to hold onto his place on the roster, despite consistently losing whenever he was getting into the cage.

Alas, Alvey never allowed that to get him down, and even after being released he’s still got a smile on his face.

- Advertisement -

Sam has called out the Paul brothers in the past and in a recent interview, he explained what happened when he actually sparred Logan back in the day.

“No, they’re garbage. Very athletic, at least Logan. I didn’t get to spar with Jake Paul. And you can tell they both used to be high school wrestling champions or state champions, I think. Like, you can see Logan Paul in the WWE, very athletic.”

“Logan seemed like a nice guy. Jake Paul didn’t want to spar with me after he saw me with Logan. I was being super nice to him. I mean I was the experienced guy, he was the YouTube guy.”

Sam Alvey – one of a kind

- Advertisement -

“They didn’t get tired, at least while we were training. They were throwing with a lot of oomph and all that. But there was no footwork, there was no real strategy behind it. That was a long time ago also. This was five or six years ago, so I’m sure they have gotten better since then. But at the time, it was easy work for me.”

Quotes via MMA News

Are you a fan of Sam Alvey and his UFC run? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -