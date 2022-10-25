Just Scrap Radio Ep. 98 with Dustin Jacoby, Max Griffin, Chase Hooper, Jared Vanderaa, Joseph Holmes, and Josh Fremd

The 98th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 63.

We’re first joined by 13th-ranked UFC light heavyweight Dustin Jacoby (2:23). Next, UFC welterweight Max Griffin (17:33) comes on. UFC featherweight Chase Hooper (30:44) then stops by. Then, UFC heavyweight Jared Vanderaa (47:47) joins the show. UFC middleweight Joseph Holmes (1:01:20) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Josh Fremd (1:12:45).

Dustin Jacoby joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 63 fight against Khalil Rountree. Dustin talks about how the fight came together, whether or not he’s disappointed to not be fighting a ranked opponent, and Rountree’s inconsistencies. Dustin then talks about what a win does for him and some possible next opponents.

Max Griffin then stops by to preview his UFC Vegas 63 scrap against Tim Means. Max talks about his decision loss to Neil Magny last time out, Dana White and Mick Maynard telling him he won, to them even paying him his win bonus. The welterweight contender then talks about why he’s so excited to be fighting someone like Tim and what a win does for him.

Chase Hooper then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 63 fight against Steve Garcia. Chase talks about his last fight and making a relatively quick turnaround. He also chats about whether or not he was surprised to see Garcia drop down to 145lbs and him making a quick turnaround after a KO loss.

Jared Vanderaa joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 63 fight against Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Jared talks about his losing streak, switching camps, and whether or not this is do-or-die for his UFC career.

Joseph Holmes comes on to chat about his UFC Vegas 63 bout against Jun Yong Park. Joseph talks about his first UFC win, what he learned from that and what a win over Park does for him.

Josh Fremd closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 63 scrap against Tresean Gore. Josh talks about having to pull out of the fight earlier this year, his teammate Cody Brundage knocking out Gore, and what he can take away from that. He then talks about what a win does for him and training at Factory X.

