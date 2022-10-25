Sean O’Malley fires back at Bryce Mitchell following UFC 280 win over Petr Yan: “And your dad f*cked his sister to make you”

Sean O’Malley has slammed Bryce Mitchell after hearing his criticism of ‘Suga’ prior to him beating Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Last Saturday night at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley shocked the mixed martial arts world when he beat Petr Yan via split decision in their bantamweight grudge match. While many felt as if Yan should’ve gotten the nod, O’Malley was more than able to prove that he belongs with the elite at 135 pounds.

Before the fight many fans, fighters and pundits were writing him off, and that includes Bryce Mitchell, who made this prediction.

“Your dad f***ed his sister to make you.” Sean O’Malley just eviscerated Bryce Mitchell 👀#UFC28 pic.twitter.com/l0dS8SBiSU — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) October 23, 2022

“I also have to pick Yan over O’Malley. The reason being is because once again, O’Malley hasn’t even earned that spot. He’s used his mouth to get him that fight. His YouTube followers ain’t gonna help him once the cage doors get locked.”

O’Malley, in a short and sweet reply after he’d won the fight, had the following to say to the rising featherweight.

“Your dad f***ed his sister to make you.”

How much further can O’Malley go?

While it isn’t exactly the classiest reply, O’Malley is certainly having a lot of fun talking down to his critics after pulling off such a huge win.

Mitchell is set to return on the final PPV card of the year whereas for O’Malley, he’ll be enjoying some much needed time off after this victory.

With regards to his next opponent, it seems almost inevitable that he’s now on the verge of challenging Aljamain Sterling for the strap – unless Henry Cejudo gets there first.

What do you think about Bryce Mitchell’s comments regarding Sean O’Malley and Suga’s subsequent reply? Do you expect to see O’Malley battle Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title next year? Let us know your thoughts on this and anything UFC 280 related down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

