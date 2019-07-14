Ricky Simon reacts after being finished by Urijah Faber in less than a minute

Following a near three year hiatus, Urijah Faber returned in sensational fashion against Ricky Simon at tonight’s UFC Sacramento event.

’The California Kid’ was able to drop Simon with a right hand early in the opening round and promptly put the surging division contender away with some nasty ground and pound.

The loss snapped an eight fight winning streak for Ricky Simon, who issued the following classy statement on Twitter following tonight’s loss to Urijah Faber.

That’s why he’s a Hall of Famer. Congrats @UrijahFaber — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) July 14, 2019

“That’s why he’s a Hall of Famer. Congrats Urijah Faber.” – Ricky Simon

The victory was Faber’s first since December of 2016 when he defeated Brad Pickett via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon’s overall record dropped to 15-2 in defeat.

Prior to his loss to Faber, Simon was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Rani Yahya in February.

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com July 13, 2019