Aspen Ladd discusses controversial stoppage in fight with Germaine de Randamie

Aspen Ladd suffered the first loss of her career at tonight‘s UFC Sacramento event, this after being dropped by a right hand from Germaine de Randamie.

The bout, which served as this evenings event headliner, lasted all of sixteen seconds.

Germaine de Randamie’s first punch was a straight right that landed flush on the jaw of Aspen Ladd, sending the formerly unbeaten fighter crashing down to the octagon canvas.

Referee Herb Dean immediately jumped in and called a stop to the action, which many felt was a premature decision.

Aspen Ladd spoke about the controversial stoppage during a post-fight media scrum.

“I lost the fight. Germaine is a great competitor. I was still aware, so I wish (Herb Dean) hadn’t stopped the fight. But there is nothing I can do about it now.”

Aspen Ladd was then asked if he seemingly brutal weight cut had anything to do with tonight’s outcome.

”No, I have had terrible weight cuts in the past. Always came through. This was just me staying still a little bit to long.”

With the loss, Aspen Ladd falls to 8-1 in her mixed martial arts career.

As for Germaine de Randamie, ‘Iron Lady’ is now in the mix for a bantamweight title shot. She has won five fights in a row, a streak which includes victories over Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 14, 2019