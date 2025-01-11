REPORT | UFC 311 in talks to relocate to Las Vegas due to devastating Los Angeles wildfire

According to Ariel Helwani, next week’s UFC 311 event in Los Angeles could be moved.

As many are likely aware, devastating wildfires are currently ravaging California. As of now, 10,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed, and several have died. Due to the fires, several sporting events, including an NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, have been moved.

Now, it appears that next week’s UFC 311 event could be moved as well. The card is slated for January 18th, and set to go down in the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. While that particular area of the city has largely gone untouched, Dana White and the company are reportedly working on a backup plan.

As first reported by Ariel Helwani earlier today, UFC 311 could be moved. While the decision hasn’t been made yet, it should be made shortly. As of now, the pay-per-view card is still set to be held at the Intuit Dome, but the situation is being actively monitored. If the event needs to be moved, it would likely land at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC has had talks about the status of UFC 311 next weekend, I’m told. UFC 311 is currently slated for the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. Obviously, that region is facing a devastating wildfire crisis at the moment. The NFL announced yesterday that they are moving the Rams x… — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 10, 2025

As of now, the UFC hasn’t commented on the ongoing fires in Los Angeles. However, the pay-per-view card itself is an excellent one. In the main event, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will look to defend his gold against Arman Tsarukyan. Over five years after the Russian scored a decision win, the two will run it back for UFC gold.

However, UFC 311’s co-main event has gold on the line as well. Just a few months removed from his decision win over Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili will make his first title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov. ‘Young Eagle’ famously earned the title opportunity with a lopsided decision victory over Cory Sandhagen in August.

The UFC 311 undercard will also see the return of former champion Jiri Prochazka. Back for the first time since a knockout loss to Alex Pereira in June, he will meet Jamahal Hill. ‘Sweet Dreams’ also faced ‘Poatan’ last, suffering a knockout loss in the main event of UFC 300 in April.

