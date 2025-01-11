Conor McGregor gets physical in local football match

By Harry Kettle - January 11, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor put in some tough challenges during a local football match this weekend.

Conor McGregor

Right now, the world of mixed martial arts is following every single move that Conor McGregor makes. So, while a bit of exercise playing football (soccer for those in North America) isn’t that big of a deal, it’s worth noting when it comes to the Irishman.

RELATED: Tommy Fury becomes the latest influencer boxer to callout Conor McGregor: “Fight the man who’s beaten them all”

Right now, nobody really knows what’s going to come next for McGregor. Following his sexual assault civil case defeat, there’s been talk of him returning to either the boxing ring or the Octagon.

As fans and media members continue to scratch their heads, Conor is busy putting in some insane tackles.

https://twitter.com/NotACasualMMA/status/1878132288736596049

McGregor goes in hard

In the first video, Conor McGregor goes for a loose ball and dives in studs first. Then, in the second, he miscontrolled the ball and simply wrestled his opponent to the ground. As you can imagine, these two moments were deemed to be fouls.

The man himself spoke about his football background on X, and as you can imagine, he was feeling pretty confident. Now, all focus shifts back to what he’s going to do in terms of his actual chosen career path.

McGregor has lost a lot of fans in recent months and that much is to be expected. Still, in terms of overall popularity, he’s still the biggest name in mixed martial arts. At the very least, the UFC will be eager to churn out one or two more paydays from him.

What do you believe should be next for Conor McGregor in the world of mixed martial arts? Do you expect the UFC to welcome him back with open arms? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

