Conor McGregor gets physical in local football match

McGregor goes in hard

In the first video, Conor McGregor goes for a loose ball and dives in studs first. Then, in the second, he miscontrolled the ball and simply wrestled his opponent to the ground. As you can imagine, these two moments were deemed to be fouls.

The man himself spoke about his football background on X, and as you can imagine, he was feeling pretty confident. Now, all focus shifts back to what he’s going to do in terms of his actual chosen career path.

McGregor has lost a lot of fans in recent months and that much is to be expected. Still, in terms of overall popularity, he’s still the biggest name in mixed martial arts. At the very least, the UFC will be eager to churn out one or two more paydays from him.

What do you believe should be next for Conor McGregor in the world of mixed martial arts? Do you expect the UFC to welcome him back with open arms? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!