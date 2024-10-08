Former NFL players Chad Johnson and James Harrison agree to exhibition MMA fight: “You won’t be able to stand”

Former NFL stars Chad Johnson and James Harrison will seemingly be facing off in the cage.

Exhibition fights have become increasingly common over the years. Thanks to the likes of Jake Paul, celebrities have been stepping into the cage and boxing ring for a while now. One of those celebrities is former NFL player and six-time Pro Bowler Chad Johnson, who has been training in boxing.

In June 2021, the retired wide receiver stepped into the boxing ring on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul. There, Chad Johnson fought to a draw against BKFC fighter Brian Maxwell in a four-round exhibition contest. While the former football player was knocked down, he impressed many.

Nearly four years later, Chad Johnson is ready to fight again. This time, the former NFL player will seemingly face off with a familiar foe, James Harrison. The 46-year-old doesn’t have any formal combat sports training. However, Harrison played 15 seasons in the NFL, winning the Super Bowl twice with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I’m fighting James Harrison in a exhibition MMA format 3 round bout in New Orleans before Super Bowl, I’m so excited 😆 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 2, 2024

I’m gone beat yo ass in round 1 so don’t worry about the other 4. I’m standing on business. 💯 https://t.co/2oqBc3uwp5 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 2, 2024

You not go be able to stand once I get done with you. https://t.co/Qxnq2A9tNA — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) October 2, 2024

On X earlier this month, Chad Johnson had a back-and-forth about an exhibition MMA fight with James Harrison. According to the former Bengals star, the contest will be going down next year, before the Super Bowl. Harrison later added that he plans to finish the wide receiver in round one of their fight.

As of now, no promoter has been linked to their 2025 bout. Furthermore, it’s not known what weight class the two will compete in, but given James Harrison’s size, it will likely be heavyweight. Just based on their back-and-forth on X, it’s also unknown if the bout will be three or five rounds as well.

Nonetheless, it’s clear these two are ready to clash. Should the fight come to fruition, it won’t be the first time Chad Johnson and James Harrison meet. For nearly a decade, the two played in the same AFC North division, on opposite sides.

What do you make of these comments from the former NFL stars? Do you want to see Chad Johnson vs. James Harrison?