Mark Zuckerberg still hoping for MMA fight after failed talks to face Elon Musk: “I want to”

40-year-old Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg still wants a fight inside the cage.

It’s no secret that the tech giant has become incredibly close to MMA over the last few years. In 2022, the billionaire began training in MMA and jiu-jitsu. Quickly, videos of Mark Zuckerberg on the mats spread like wildfire. A year later, he entered a BJJ tournament winning a silver and gold medal competing as a white belt in gi and no-gi.

In late 2023, talk of a billionaire brawl between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk began. The latter challenged the owner of Meta to a cage fight, and UFC CEO Dana White quickly got involved. There was talk of staging the bout at the historic Colosseum venue in Rome. However, after months of trying to finalize the matchup, White quit.

Quickly, talk of a potential Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk died out. Fans online joked about the matchup, and for good reason. However, for Zuckerberg, the fight was no joke. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier today, the businessman discussed a potential trip to the cage.

Mark Zuckerberg still eyeing MMA debut after failed talks with the UFC to fight Elon Musk

There, the 40-year-old told Rogan that he still enjoys training, and the sport as a whole. As far as a fight in the cage goes, Zuckerberg is still keen on the idea. While he’s aware that a bout with Elon Musk is out of the equation, the Meta founder still hopes to compete one day. However, Zuckerberg added that a fight in 2025 is likely out of the question.

“I want to [have an MMA fight], and I think I probably will.” Mark Zuckerberg stated to UFC commentator Joe Rogan. “But we’ll see…2025 is going to be a very busy year on the AI [artificial intelligence] side. I think the idea of having a competition, you really need to get into the headspace of ‘I’m going to fight someone this week’.” (h/t SportBible)

He continued, “I need to figure this out…I don’t know how with everything that’s going on in AI, [how] I’m going to have like a week or two where I can just get into this like ‘I’m going to fight someone’ [mindset]. But it’s good training and I would like to [compete] at some point.”

