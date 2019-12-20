Report | Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo title fight targeted to headline UFC Norfolk

Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will finally share the Octagon in the main event of UFC Norfolk on Feb. 29, and a belt will be on the line.

Sources close to the situation have informed BJPENN.com that the fight is targeted to headline the card and a contract to Figueiredo has been issued moments ago. It is not yet determined if this fight will be for the vacant or interim 125-pound strap.

Benavidez has been clamoring for a title shot against Henry Cejudo, yet “The Messenger” has been reluctant to go back to flyweight leaving the UFC to book this title fight.

Joseph Benavidez is riding a three-fight winning streak with two of those three victories coming by way of stoppage. He is currently ranked as the top contender and is coming off a TKO win over Jussier Formiga at UFC Minneapolis. He also beat Dustin Ortiz by decision and TKO’d Alex Perez. His last loss was a split-decision to Sergio Pettis at UFC 225.

Deiveson Figueiredo, meanwhile, is the number three ranked flyweight. He’s on a two-fight winning streak after beating Alexandre Pantoja by decision at UFC 240 and submitting Tim Elliott at UFC Tampa. He is 17-1 as a pro including being 6-1 in the UFC with his lone loss coming by decision to Formiga in March of this year.

The two were originally set to meet in January. However, the bout was removed as the promotion wanted to match them up with different fighters. Since their failed fight, the rivalry between the two has only increased as both have trash-talked one another.

It will no doubt be an interesting fight and if it is for the interim title, the winner will likely face Henry Cejudo sometime 2020. The title bout should also add some more excitement to the flyweight division.

What do you make of this fight being for a title? And, who do you think will win the scrap between Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Norfolk? Let us know in the comment section.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/19/2019.