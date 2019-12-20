Jorge Masvidal on Colby Covington: ‘I don’t think he comes back’

Jorge Masvidal doubts that Colby Covington will fight again.

In the main event of UFC 245, Covington took on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in what was a back-and-forth fight. Yet, in the fifth round, “The Nigerian Nightmare” took over and dropped “Chaos” twice before finishing him with 50 seconds left.

After the fight, Covington took to social media to blame ref Marc Goddard for a bad stoppage.

Due to the loss and subsequent broken jaw, Jorge Masvidal believes his former best friend and roommate won’t fight again.

“I don’t think he comes back,” Masvidal said to FanSided.

If he does come back, Jorge Masvidal would be interested in that fight down the line. But, he believes it would not be a close scrap. Instead, he thinks he would beat Covington for 24 minutes before eventually knocking him out cold.

“Twenty-four minutes of beating his ass, and then put him out,” Masvidal said. “And that’s that.”

Jorge Masvidal has options for his next fight, including being he next man to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title.

“Gamebred” has also shown interest in big money fights like Nick Diaz and Conor McGregor.

But, if he fights Usman, Jorge Masvidal knows he is the better fighter and promises to ‘break his face’.

“When I fight Usman, I’m going to break his face,” Masvidal said. “He can’t hang with me, he’s too one-dimensional, he’s not skilled and he sure as hell ain’t tough.”

As for Colby Covington, American Top Team owner, Dan Lambert says Covington still wants to prove he is the best in the world. Yet, Masvidal is skeptical “Chaos” even fights again after the loss.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal that Colby Covington won’t fight again after his UFC 245 loss? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/19/2019.