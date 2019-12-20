No more Triple C! Henry Cejudo stripped of UFC flyweight title

Henry Cejudo days as a UFC “champ champ” are over.

Earlier this evening BJPENN.com’s Cole Shelton reported that a title fight between flyweights Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo would headline February’s event in Norfolk.

In the report, Shelton noted that it was still being determined if the Benavidez vs. Figueiredo scrap would be for the promotions interim or vacant flyweight title.

Shortly after the news broke, MMAJunkie‘s Mike Bohn confirmed Shelton’s report and revealed that the UFC did in fact plan on stripping Cejudo of his title.

Most recently, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani took to Twitter where he confirmed that Henry Cejudo is no longer the UFC’s flyweight champion of the world.

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1207864374762856449

“Henry Cejudo is no longer the UFC 125 champ. After it became clear he could not defend the title soon, UFC will move on from and has booked Benavidez vs. Figueiredo for the vacant title on Feb. 29. Cejudo is relinquishing the title, per sources. @MikeBohnMMA first reported. Correction: @ColeShelton91 first reported the news.”

Henry Cejudo has not competed since he captured the promotions vacant bantamweight title by scoring a stoppage victory over Marlon Moraes at UFC 238.

The former Olympic Gold Medalist, Cejudo, has recently expressed interest in defending his bantamweight title against former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo next.

The “King Of Rio” has seemingly accepted Cejudo’s challenge, issuing a bizarre video aimed at the champ.

Whether or not the UFC will put that scrap together, especially given Aldo’s recent split-decision loss to Moraes at UFC 245, remains to be seen.

Are you surprised that the UFC opted to strip Henry Cejudo of his flyweight title? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2019

Stay glued to this site for all of your Mixed Martial Arts news!