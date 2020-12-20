Pros react to Michel Pereira defeating Khaos Williams at UFC Vegas 17

A welterweight bout between Michel Pereira and Khaos Williams took place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event.

Pereira (24-11 MMA) was last seen in action this past September, where he scored a submission victory over Zelim Imadaev. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Demolidor’, as he had suffered setbacks to Diego Sanchez and Tristan Connelly in his most previous Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Khaos Williams (11-1 MMA) had entered UFC Vegas 17 on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a sensational knockout win over Abdul Razak Alhassan. That 30-second knockout victory was preceded by a 27-second knockout win over Alex Moreno in his promotional debut at UFC 247.

Tonight’s Williams vs. Pereira bout proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Khaos Williams clearly got the better of Michel Pereira in round one but the Brazilian began to turn the tide towards the latter half of round two. Then, in round three, Pereira took control by utilizing his ground game on route to a decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Michel Pereira def. Khaos Williams by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to Pereira defeating Williams below:

Khoas wins in the second — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) December 20, 2020

Looking forward to this next fight. This should go off !! #ufcvegas17 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 20, 2020

If looks could kill #ufcvegas17 — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) December 20, 2020

I meant Williams was going to win the second round — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) December 20, 2020

If you want “Khaos”, through Pereira in the octagon with anyone #UFCVegas17 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 20, 2020

Williams has big power in both arms. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) December 20, 2020

These score cards are going to be all over the place I bet! #UFCVegas17 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 20, 2020

Who you got? #UFCVegas17 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 20, 2020

Who would you like to see Michel Pereira fight next following his decision victory over Khaos Williams this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020