Khaos Williams expects to turn Michel Pereira into a wrestler “once I touch the chin”

Khaos Williams doesn’t expect Michel Pereira to strike with him this Saturday.

At UFC Vegas 17, Williams is set to return to the Octagon just a month after scoring a highlight-reel one-punch KO over Abdul Razak Alhassan. Given he didn’t take much damage, Williams wanted to get one more in this year and that is what happened.

When he was offered Pereira, Williams was excited as he knows it has all the capabilities of being a bonus-worthy scrap.

“Everybody was announcing it and I couldn’t even announce it. I wanted to reveal it and I didn’t even sign the contract and it was out there,” Williams said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I must have a bug in my room or something. He is a pretty tough dude, he a showman, and I will be ready. It will be another W for me. God didn’t bring me this far to drop me off here. I’ve been working, I’m in shape.”

Although it should be a fun-fight on paper, Khaos Williams admits it is hard to prepare for Michel Pereira. The Brazilian will jump off the cage, throw somersaults attacks, and spinning stuff. However, he knows all it takes is one mistake for Williams to end the fight.

“Certain things like that you can’t prepare. You can’t prepare for unpredictable stuff. I will just be me, be sharp, and be able to go 15 minutes,” Williams explained. “This is a fight and one thing about me, I don’t play. You make a mistake with me you have to pay.”

Ultimately, although Pereira is considered a striker, Khaos Williams is preparing for the Brazilian to turn into a wrestler. Even if that happens, Williams is confident he will get his third KO win of 2020.

“I feel like once he feels my power and once I touch that chin he will shoot. His coaches will tell him, too. That won’t worry me. You can have a plan A, B, C but it’s not going to work,” Williams said. “I see me touching his chin, dropping him, either knocking him out or getting the TKO. Maybe we go the distance and I will outstrike him. I will not be outworked.”

Who do you think will win, Khaos Williams or Michel Pereira?