UFC Vegas 17 Results: Michel Pereira defeats Khaos Williams (Highlights)

A welterweight bout between Michel Pereira and Khaos Williams takes place on the main card of tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event.

Pereira (24-11 MMA) most recently competed back in September, where he scored a submission victory over Zelim Imadaev. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Demolidor’, as he had previously suffered setbacks to Diego Sanchez and Tristan Connelly respectively.

Meanwhile, Khaos Williams (11-1 MMA) will enter UFC Vegas 17 on a two-fight win streak, his latest being a sensational knockout win over Abdul Razak Alhassan. That 30-second knockout victory was preceded by a 27-second knockout win over Alex Moreno in his promotional debut at UFC 247.

Round one begins and Khaos Williams lands a low kick to get things started. Michel Pereira circles along the outside. He switches stances and then unloads a right hand. Pereira with a good kick to the body. He attempts another but Khaos catches it and then throws a combination. Williams with a nice low kick. Pereira answers with a left hand. Khaos Williams with another low kick. The fighters clinch and Michel Pereira lands a knee. Williams leaps in with a right hand the misses. He follows up with a left that lands flush. Pereira smiles which usually means that hurt. Ninety seconds remain. Khaos Williams applying pressure now. He misses with a body kick but then lands a combination as Pereira attempts leap in. He side steps and then lands a hard right hand. Michel with a high kick now but it is misses the mark. Pereira attempts a flying knee at the horn but it fails to connect.

Round two begins and Khaos Williams quickly takes the center of the Octagon. He leaps in with a combination that ends in a left hook. He follows that up with a low kick. Michel Pereira bounces around along the outside of the cage. He steps in with a leaping right that lands. Khaos Williams comes forward now and unloads a big combination. Pereira is forced to clinch up but Williams has him pressed against the cage. Michel breaks free and circles out. Williams presses forward and lands a pair of low kicks. Michel Pereira replies with a straight right to the body. Khaos catches him with a nice left hook followed by a pair of low kicks. Pereira continues to press the action now. He throws a left hand which Khaos avoids. Both men land jabs in the pocket. Khaos Williams leaps in with a combination that falls short. Michel Pereira with a nice front kick to the body. One minute remains. Khaos blitzes forward with a flurry. He pushes Pereira against the cage. Michel switches the position and begins to land some heavy knees. Khaos reverses the position and breaks free. Another front kick from Pereira. He leaps in with a left hand and then looks to lock up a choke. The horn sounds before Michel can pull off the submission.

Round three begins and Michel Pereira looks to come out quickly. Khaos Williams cuts off his movement and throws a combination. He lands a low kick after his original punches fell short. Pereira with a hard low kick now. Williams replies with one of his own. Michel looks for a high kick. He attempts a rolling thunder but misses and then Khaos catches him with a low kick. A big left hand just misses from Williams. Michel Pereira lands a nice front kick to the body. Two minutes remain in the third and final round. Pereira comes forward with front kicks. Khaos Williams with a low kick. Pereira shoots in and scores a late takedown. He lands in side control and this could be huge. Williams remains determined and scrambles back up to his feet. Michel Pereira is there to greet him with a big punch. He lands a high kick and then shoots in and lands another takedown. This time Pereira begins working from full guard. He begins working some good ground and pound to close out the fight.

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Michel Pereira def. Khaos Williams by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Pereira fight next following his decision win over Williams this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020