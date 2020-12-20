UFC Vegas 17 Results: Jose Aldo defeats Marlon Vera (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event is co-headlined by a bantamweight bout featuring former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo squaring off with Marlon Vera.

Aldo (28-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s co-main event in hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. In his most recent effort at UFC 251, Jose Aldo suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Petr Yan in a bout for the promotions vacant bantamweight title.

As for Marlon Vera (16-6-1 MMA), ‘Chito’ was most recently seen in action at UFC 252, where he handed Sean O’Malley the first loss of his career by way of TKO . Vera enters tonight’s event having gone 6-1 over his past seven fights, with his lone loss in that time coming to Song Yadong by way of unanimous decision.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 17 co-main event begins and the fighters meet in the center of the Octagon. Vera with a high kick that is blocked. Jose Aldo comes forward and lands a left. ‘Chito’ with a low kick but Aldo checks it. Aldo with a hard right hook but Vera ducks under and presses the former featherweight champion up against the cage. Marlon Vera with some knees from the clinch. He switches to punches as Jose Aldo looks to burst free. He does and immediately lands a left hand. Marlon Vera returns fire with a kick to the body. Jose Aldo with pressure now. He rips the body of ‘Chito’ with a combination. Vera attempts to keep Jose at bay with a front kick. Aldo with another good right hand to the body. He lands a heavy low kick and then another. Vera with a kick but Aldo just eats it and counters. ‘Chito’ moves forward now but fails to tie up Jose with an attempted clinch. Aldo with a low kick and then a hard hook to the body. He lands another kick. Vera returns fire. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 17 co-main event begins and Marlon Vera comes out quickly. He lands a nice kick but then Jose Aldo counters with a heavy two-punch combination. ‘Chito’ with a nice low kick and then another. Jose replies with a left hand. He looks for a body shot but misses and eats another low kick. Marlon Vera with a ton of pressure now. He lands a low kick as Aldo rips the body. ‘The King of Rio’ with a big uppercut. He follows that up with a hard shot to the body. Vera circles out and then lands a low kick. Another looping hook to the body from Jose Aldo. ‘Chito’ spins and partially lands a backfist. Vera pushes Aldo up against the cage and looks to score a trip takedown. Jose is doing a good job of staying on his feet. Marlon opts to land a pair of knees. Jose Aldo attempts to scramble free but can’t do so. Another knee from Vera. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 17 co-headliner begins and Marlon Vera comes forward immediately and forces the clinch. Jose Aldo slips to his back and begins working for a trip takedown. ‘Chito’ with a good elbow but Aldo leaps on his back. He drags Vera to the canvas and locks in a body triangle. This is a great start tot he round for the former featherweight champion. Aldo is working in some short shots while searching for a submission. Vera looks to scramble and gets back to this feet. Jose Aldo is still on him with a body triangle. Marlon Vera walks him across the cage. He attempts to slam Jose to the floor and break free but it doesn’t work. Aldo with some good shots. He switches to a rear-naked choke. Vera escapes and rolls but can’t get Jose Aldo off of him. Strikes from both men on the ground. The horn sounds to end round three.

⏱️ Full 15 put forth by both men. How'd you see it? #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/GABIf3DZeg — UFC (@ufc) December 20, 2020

Official UFC Vegas 17 Result: Jose Aldo def. Marlon Vera by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Aldo fight next following his victory over Vera this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020