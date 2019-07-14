Pros react after Urijah Faber stops Ricky Simon in 40 seconds

Former WEC champion Urijah Faber returned to the octagon at tonight’s UFC Sacramento event for a bantamweight bout with Ricky Simon.

Faber had not competed in mixed martial arts since December of 2016, where he defeated Brad Pickett via unanimous decision.

The hometown favorite, Urijah Faber, entered tonight’s co-headliner sporting a professional record of 34-10.

Meanwhile, Ricky Simon (15-1 MMA) came into tonight’s UFC Sacramento main event on an eight-fight win streak. The former LFA bantamweight champ, Simon, had most recently competed at February’s UFC 234 event in Australia, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Rani Yahya.

Tonight’s UFC Sacramento co-main event lasted just forty seconds. Urijah Faber was able to drops Ricky Simon with a right hand and then promptly put him away with ground and pound.

Check out how the pros reacted to Faber’s TKO victory below:

Urijah!!!!!!! @UrijahFaber great job! So happy for you man pic.twitter.com/83S82AWiPG — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 14, 2019

Wow. The come back looked great at 40 by Uriah faber #UFCSacramento — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 14, 2019

Urijah is a fuckin legend — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 14, 2019

40 is the new 20. What a fight for Faber! #UFCSacramento — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 14, 2019

OMG!!! what a come back for the HOF @UrijahFaber 👀👀👀.

Respect CHAMP🙏#UFCSacramento — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 14, 2019

Congrats @UrijahFaber If you want to fight for the title again we should go at it. I always wanted to fight a legend — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) July 14, 2019

Who would you like to see Urijah Faber fight next following his win over Ricky Simon at tonight’s UFC Sacramento event? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com July 13, 2019