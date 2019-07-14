UFC Sacramento Results: Germaine de Randamie KO’s Aspen Ladd (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Sacramento event is headlined by a women’s bantamweight bout featuring surging undefeated contender Aspen Ladd taking on former women’s featherweight title holder Germaine de Randamie.

Aspen Ladd, who had a brutal weight cut for tonight’s main event, was last seen in action at May’s UFC Rochester event where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Sijara Eubanks.

Meanwhile, Germaine de Randamie returns to the octagon for the first time since November of 2018, where she defeated Raquel Pennington in a bantamweight bout. Prior to that, ‘Iron Lady’ had defeated Holly Holm at UFC 208, where she claimed the promotions inaugural women’s featherweight strap.

Round one of the UFC Sacramento main event begins and Germaine de Randamie comes out and meets Aspen Ladd in the center of the octagon. The first punch ‘GDR’ throws drops Ladd and this one is all over! Wow! 15 seconds!

Official UFC Sacramento Result: Germaine de Randamie def. Aspen Ladd via KO at 0:16 of Round 1

